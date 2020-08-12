Colton Underwood Confirms He’s Single Amid Lucy Hale Romance Rumors

Focusing on himself. Colton Underwood is still on the market — and not really looking to change that for the time being.

“I would consider myself single right now. I’m happily single,” the former Bachelor, 28, revealed during a Chat4Good panel with Us Weekly’s Emily Longeretta on Tuesday, August 11, in which all proceeds went to WorldVision. “My next relationship I’m already in and that’s with myself. I’ve decided that I want to spend my energy and focus on all my attention on myself, which I’m actually weirdly loving. It sounds so crazy [and] so weird.”

Underwood, who appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette and season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise before becoming the Bachelor in 2019, was recently linked to Lucy Hale.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 31, and the former football player were spotted hiking together on July 15. A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that they “had been hanging out and casually dating in a non-traditional way due to the pandemic.”

Although he’s focusing on himself, the First Time author is aware of what he’s looking for whenever his next relationship comes around.

“I don’t want to say my exes weren’t this, but I just want somebody who complements and fits into my life seamlessly,” Underwood explained. “I think that’s something that I’m going to be looking for, and I don’t want to feel like it has to be forced or set up or feel like we have to compromise too much. I think, while compromising is very important in a relationship, it’s something that you can only take so much of.”

The TV personality previously dated Cassie Randolph after the pair met during The Bachelor. After nearly two years of dating, the pair announced their split in May 2020. After she went on The Bachelor — The Greatest Seasons Ever in July and shed light on their split, Underwood posted his disappointment via Instagram about her going against their decision to keep things private. “I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

In turn, the California native, 25, claimed that Underwood was attempting to monetize off of their breakup by writing an additional chapter in his memoir about them — a claim Underwood denied.

Despite the back and forth, a source tells Us he’s still hopeful one day they can be friends.

“He has always wanted peace with Cassie and to be friends. Sadly, she changed that plan by owning the narrative for the both of them,” an insider shared at the time. “They haven’t talked since she blasted him publicly. It really made him question her trustworthiness.”