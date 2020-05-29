Supporting two of their own. Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert, Raven Gates and more Bachelor Nation stars sent love to Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph after their split.

The Bachelor season 23 alums announced the news on Friday, May 29, in separate statements. “Its [sic] been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” Underwood, 28, wrote via Instagram. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Randolph, for her part, expressed how difficult it was to tell their friends and fans about the development. “First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us,” the 25-year-old reality star captioned her Instagram post. “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others [sic] lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others [sic] back. Always.”

The exes both commented red heart emojis on each other’s posts, echoing their commitment to continue on as friends.

Underwood and Randolph’s loved ones were quick to offer words of encouragement. “Love you both xx,” Gregg Sulkin, who is dating the graduate student’s sister, Michelle Randolph, replied to the former football player. Michelle, meanwhile, commented, “Love you.”

Similarly, reactions poured in from members of Bachelor Nation — from alums who competed alongside Cassie on Underwood’s season to those who have experienced their own breakups within the franchise.

Scroll down to explore all the responses to the split news.