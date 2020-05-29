Their relationship may be over, but their friendship is intact. Cassie Randolph opened up about her plans to stay close to ex Colton Underwood after their split.

“First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us,” the Bachelor alum, 25, captioned a series of photos with Underwood, 28, via Instagram on Friday, May 29. “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others [sic] lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there.”

Randolph noted that the strong feelings she had for the Bachelorette alum have not gone away. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him,” she concluded. “We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others [sic] back. Always.”

Underwood and the graduate student met during season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. They chose not to get engaged at the end of the show, opting to date instead.

The First Time author announced their split via Instagram on Friday. “Its [sic] been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” he wrote. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Underwood revealed in March that he tested positive for COVID-19, and he documented his journey to recovery while in quarantine with Randolph and her family. The twosome sparked split rumors earlier this month since they were not in the same state anymore or posting about each other on social media.