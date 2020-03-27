Support system. Colton Underwood opened up about fighting off coronavirus with the help of Cassie Randolph’s family and admitted that things were not always easy between them.

“I’ve just been so grateful for them as a family too to obviously nurse me back to health and be there for me and to open up their home to me, so I can’t thank them enough,” the former Bachelor, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively on an upcoming episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

He continued: “They’ve been so supportive — everybody here. I mean, Cassie’s mom’s been like my little nurse, and Cassie’s been helping keep me company every once in a while. They all wear their masks and their gloves when they come up to drop food off and hang out or say ‘hi’ real quick.”

Randolph’s father even assisted his daughter in preparing meals for Underwood. “Her and her dad, she made this little avocado [and] peanut butter toast combo that was killer yesterday,” he noted.

As Bachelor fans remember, the First Time author did not initially have a solid bond with her family. “It took a long time, and we’re obviously still working on our relationship too,” he explained. “I think that it’s just time and building trust and letting them see me for who I am — not for a ‘celebrity’ or the ‘clout’ that I have or the pull that I have or who I know and who I was hanging out with on the weekend.”

Underwood pointed out that Randolph’s loved ones were only looking out for her best interest. “That’s what I love about the Randolphs is they just wanna know who Colton is and who’s gonna be taking care of their daughter and who’s gonna be supporting her when she’s in school right now,” he said. “I mean, she’s gonna be opening up her clinic. Am I gonna be there for her holding her hand as she takes these next steps in her life?”

The Bachelorette alum also gave an update on his health one week after revealing his diagnosis. “I’m doing better,” he told Us. “I’m still in isolation and quarantine, but I have my lungs back at least.”

Underwood announced on March 20 that he tested positive for coronavirus. He self-isolated with Randolph, 24, and her family in their California home.

The couple met during season 23 of The Bachelor. Her family was skeptical of the process, which led to tension, but the two ultimately decided to date instead of get engaged at the end of the show.

Underwood’s episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast will be released next week. The First Time comes out on Tuesday, March 31.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon and Emily Longeretta

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.