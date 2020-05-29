Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph announced their split on Friday, May 29.

“It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” the 28-year-old former Bachelor wrote alongside a photo of the pair via Instagram. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Randolph, 25, commented two red heart emojis. The grad student subsequently shared her own tribute to their relationship.

“First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet,” Randolph wrote. “However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.”

Underwood and Randolph met while filming season 23 of The Bachelor. The twosome sparked split speculation after he left her family home in Huntington, Beach, California, earlier this month. The former football player lived with Randolph’s family while recovering from COVID-19 in March.

“They’ve been so supportive — everybody here,” Underwood told Us exclusively on March 27. “I mean, Cassie’s mom’s been like my little nurse, and Cassie’s been helping keep me company every once in a while. They all wear their masks and their gloves when they come up to drop food off and hang out or say ‘hi’ real quick.”

During the same chat, the former football player told Us that the twosome were discussing getting engaged in the future.

“We have decided we’re not moving in together until we’re married. So we have something to look forward to in that step,” he said at the time, noting that Randolph was still in school. “She still has her internship and some time to put into that and it takes a lot of work for her to do that and takes a lot of her energy and focus. I can’t imagine having to plan for a wedding and we still don’t want a long engagement. So we want to make sure that timing-wise it’s all right.”

Underwood revealed in his memoir, The First Time, that he and Randolph briefly split once before in 2019.

“I thought it was important to share and shed light that you know, real things,” Underwood told Us about writing about their breakup. “Our circle was violated, about information, getting out that we didn’t know how it got out and how it became public. But I think that’s in itself [became] a battle within our relationship. … And I thought it was important to share just because it shows that we are we still real people with real emotions in this relationship, and we’re trying to figure out what to do with everybody else sort of, in always in our business.”