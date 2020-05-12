Love from a distance! Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph sparked split rumors after fans noticed that they have been spending time in different states as of late, but a source assures Us Weekly exclusively that the Bachelor alums are still together.

“Everything is fine,” the source tells Us. “[Colton] is just in Colorado visiting with his family since he hasn’t been with them since the pandemic broke and recovering from COVID-19 himself. He was with Cassie up until the night he left for Colorado, but he’ll be back in L.A. soon. They’re both just enjoying time with their families.”

Underwood, 28, has not posted about Randolph, 25, on Instagram since her April 27 birthday, while she has not shared any photos with him since April 19.

“Are you and Cassie still together????” one fan commented on the former football player’s Monday, May 11, Instagram upload. Another follower asked, “Where is Cassie????”

Prior to visiting Colorado, Underwood had been quarantined with Randolph’s family in California as he battled the novel coronavirus. He announced on March 20 that he tested positive for the virus, and told fans 18 days later that he “made a full recovery” while managing to “keep the entire [Randolph] family healthy.”

“I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me. Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient),” he wrote via Instagram on April 7. “She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart. Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together. … I can’t thank @cassierandolph and the entire Randolph family enough for caring for me while I’m away from my family.”

The First Time author met and fell in love with the Huntington Beach, California, native on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. She relocated to Los Angeles shortly after the finale so that they could live closer, but they are in no rush to move in together or get engaged.

“It’s definitely still a conversation,” Underwood told Us exclusively on the March 31 episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “We have decided we’re not moving in together until we’re married. … We want to make sure that timing-wise it’s all right.”

The couple previously split in August 2019, but they got back together two days later.