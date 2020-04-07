Healthy again! Colton Underwood has recovered from coronavirus, the former Bachelor revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, April 7, posting a photo of himself with girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

“I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me. Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient),” Underwood, 28, began in the caption. “She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart. Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together. I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well.”

The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV author then added that he’s putting his knowledge of the virus to good use.

“I am now working with medical professionals to figure out the best way to support their efforts against the coronavirus,” the season 23 Bachelor wrote. “I can’t thank @cassierandolph and the entire Randolph family enough for caring for me while I’m away from my family.”

On March 20, the former NFL player revealed that he had tested positive and was suffering from multiple symptoms. “I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted,” he said during an Instagram video at the time. Three days later, he wrote that he had a cough, night sweats and shortness of breath. “Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this.”

The following week, Underwood joined Us Weekly‘s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast and revealed how he’s been quarantining himself on the third floor of Randolph’s family’s home.

“I’m doing better. I’m still in isolation and quarantine, but I have my lungs back at least,” he said on the March 31 episode. “They’ve been so supportive — everybody here. I mean, Cassie’s mom’s been like my little nurse, and Cassie’s been helping keep me company every once in a while. They all wear their masks and their gloves when they come up to drop food off and hang out or say ‘hi’ real quick.”

Underwood and Randolph, 24, began dating after his season of The Bachelor. Although he didn’t propose at the end, they agreed to start a relationship and take things slow.