Sharing his truth. Colton Underwood opened up about the difficult time he’s had since breaking up with Cassie Randolph — and shared his thoughts on her recent interview on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

“These last few weeks have been challenging because, by now, you all know I’m an open book and I enjoy sharing my life with y’all,” the former Bachelor, 28, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, July 9. “When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

The Indianapolis native and Randolph, 25, called it quits in May after more than a year together. Underwood and the graduate student met during season 23 of The Bachelor, and while they didn’t get engaged on the show, the former football player told Us Weekly in March that he was looking forward to a future with his former flame.

Earlier this week, Randolph appeared on the ABC dating series’ greatest hits show to discuss her breakup publicly for the first time. At the time, she admitted her split was still a bit of a “sensitive subject” for both her and her ex.

“I think going through any breakup is really hard but going through one in public comes with a whole new set of challenges,” the former reality star said on Monday, July 6. “I mean, I’ve never gone through any of this before so we’re both kind of learning to navigate it. We’re on good terms and hanging in there.”

That night, Randolph shared that she was “irritated” by how the interview was aired. “I’ve said this a million times, you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about,” she claimed in an Instagram Story. “There was so much more that I talk about in that interview than just our relationship.”

While what was aired of the California native’s interview wasn’t all that she had hoped, Underwood said he viewed this moment as “an opportunity for growth.”

“If you’ve been kind enough to have followed our story, you’ve been with us through all of the ups and downs which have taught me so many lessons,” he wrote on Thursday, thanking his loyal fans for their support. “I’ve come to realize when you’re in the thick of it you just need to take a step back and look at things from a different perspective, in doing so I have gained so much clarity about what I want and more importantly what I need in a relationship. I’m so excited for this next chapter of my life with new stories and new people.”