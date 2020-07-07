Moving forward. Cassie Randolph joined The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! on Monday, July 6, to give an update on her life after the show. Randolph, 25, fell in love with Colton Underwood during season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. However, the duo announced their split on May 29.

“I think we honestly had a really great relationship the entire time, and we got along really well,” the California native revealed to host Chris Harrison during Monday’s episode. As for what caused the split, however, she didn’t want to share any details.

“It’s a sensitive subject because I feel like we’re still kinda going through it, and it’s still pretty emotional for both of us. We haven’t really talked about it publicly yet and I don’t know if either of us is ready, but I will say it’s been really hard,” she shared. “I think going through any breakup is really hard but going through one in public comes with a whole new set of challenges. I mean, I’ve never gone through any of this before so we’re both kind of learning to navigate it. We’re on good terms and hanging in there.”

Randolph added that she had “no regrets” about her time on the show or about her relationship with the 28-year-old athlete.

“The biggest thing that I’ve learned through everything is to be confident because even doing this, I’m a little nervous,” the Grad student shared, adding that she’s keeping details private. “I kind of want to respect him in that way too and not talk a lot about it, but I don’t think there’s anything that I left out of our conversation that I need people to know.”

Randolph first spoke out about the split via Instagram on July 1, after a month-long break from social media. “I feel like saying: ok all you mother ffers hating on me for my breakup-please stop. It’s been an awful few months for ME trying to go thru it. I’m STILL going thru it,” she wrote at the time. “It’s hard enough w/out your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away.”

The First Time author has not spoken out publicly about the split since his announcement in May.

“Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”