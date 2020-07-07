Clearing the air. Cassie Randolph is not happy with The Bachelor franchise following her appearance on The Bachelor — The Greatest Seasons Ever! on Monday, July 6.

During her catch-up interview with Chris Harrison, Randolph, 25, was asked multiple times about her recent split from Colton Underwood — and seemingly not much else. However, the discussion was about much more, she claimed via Instagram Stories following the episode’s airing.

“So I’m a little irritated about a few things right now. Just watched the Bachelor interview that aired and I feel like I’m speaking to no one. I’ve said this a million times, you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about,” Randolph, who dated Underwood from November 2018 to May 2020, said. “There was so much more that I talk about in that interview than just our relationship.”

She explained that she had told ABC she didn’t want to talk about the split, so they covered other topics.

“We talked about my tattoo, we talked about reminiscing on Trista’s season which was the whole point of going on, we talked about school. Believe it or not, there’s so much more to me than just my past relationship, and I think that’s why I’m annoyed,” the California native added. “It’s just ridiculous how people can make assumptions on things they know nothing about.”

During the episode, Harrison, 48, asked Randolph what happened between her and Underwood, 28, that resulted in the pair announcing they split on May 29.

“It’s a sensitive subject because I feel like we’re still kinda going through it, and it’s still pretty emotional for both of us. We haven’t really talked about it publicly yet and I don’t know if either of us is ready, but I will say it’s been really hard,” the Bachelor alum said. “I think going through any breakup is really hard but going through one in public comes with a whole new set of challenges. I mean, I’ve never gone through any of this before so we’re both kind of learning to navigate it. We’re on good terms and hanging in there.”

The season 23 Bachelor, for his part, has not spoken out about the split since his initial Instagram post.

“Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay,” he captioned a photo of the former couple at the time. “We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”