Colton Underwood Spotted for 1st Time Since Cassie Randolph Split

A single man. Colton Underwood was spotted for the first time since his split from Cassie Randolph while working out in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday, June 13.

The former Bachelor star, 28, was photographed running in his ex-girlfriend’s hometown while holding his phone in his hand. Underwood looked casual in a black T-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

The former football player and Randolph, 25, announced on May 29 that they had called it quits on their relationship after more than a year of dating.

“It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” Underwood wrote via Instagram. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

The University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire student, for her part, added that she will always have a deep connection with Underwood.

“With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Randolph wrote. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.”

A source told Us Weekly in May that Underwood and Randolph’s split had been “coming for a while.”

“Cassie and Colton have a great friendship, but that’s what it was for most of their relationship,” an insider said.“They just made good partners and really great friends. Friends around Colton and Cassie knew this was coming for a while, they were pretty much just roommates toward the end.”

The pair’s breakup came just two months after Underwood recovered from coronavirus at Randolph’s family home in Huntington Beach.

The First Time author met Randolph while filming season 23 of The Bachelor, where Underwood famously jumped a fence after the California native ended their relationship. The duo reunited on the season finale in March 2019.

