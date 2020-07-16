Off the market? Colton Underwood has been keeping his romantic options open following his recent split from Cassie Randolph.

“He is moving on as much as he can, has been dating and is excited about this new chapter,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “There is no chance that Colton and Cassie will get back together.”

The former Bachelor, 28, and the California native, 25, confirmed that they were going their separate ways in May after nearly two years of dating. Since calling it quits, the exes have sparred with one another on social media, arguing over each other’s approach to handling their public split.

“I think we honestly had a really great relationship the entire time, and we got along really well,” Randolph explained during an interview on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever earlier this month. “It’s a sensitive subject because I feel like we’re still kinda going through it, and it’s still pretty emotional for both of us. We haven’t really talked about it publicly yet and I don’t know if either of us is ready, but I will say it’s been really hard.”

While the grad student wasn’t ready to share the reason for their breakup, Underwood was disappointed that Randolph didn’t keep her promise of handling “things as privately as possible.” In a lengthy Instagram post, he claimed, “I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

Randolph fired back at her ex soon after, alleging that he was attempted to monetize off of their breakup by writing an additional chapter about their relationship for his memoir, The First Time. A rep for the Bachelorette alum later told Us that this was “simply not true.”

The back and forth between the former flames quickly caught the attention of Bachelor Nation fans. Despite the duo’s public disagreements, the source says Underwood still “hopes to have [Cassie] in his life one day as a friend.”

“He loves her … but not as a girlfriend,” the insider adds. “He has always wanted peace with Cassie and to be friends. Sadly, she changed that plan by owning the narrative for thee both of them. They haven’t talked since she blasted him publicly. It really made him question her trustworthiness.”