Keeping it to herself. Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood have not publicly revealed why they split after nearly two years together — and it sounds like they’re also not sharing with their friends.

“I probably asked her like 50 times, ‘Why’d you guys break up?’ She would not talk about it. She is so respectful of that privacy they had,” Demi Burnett, who is close friends with Randolph, 25, shared on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, posted on Wednesday, July 15. “She had nothing bad to say about him. She cried at one point and she was just like, ‘It’s really hard.’ I know she cares about him so much. I don’t even know what happened.”

Burnett, 25, also commented on Underwood, 28, “getting mad” after Randolph appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

“I think that’s ridiculous because she didn’t even say anything about the relationship at all,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said. “I think he was just, like, being petty and trying to get a reaction out of her. But, I was really proud of her for what she said on her [Instagram] Story.”

After Randolph appeared on the Bachelor special episode on July 6, the former Bachelor took to social media to respond.

“When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends,” the former football player wrote via Instagram. “I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

In turn, the Orange County native responded, posting a lengthy comment on her Instagram Story, accusing Underwood of trying to monetize off of their split.

”On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery and about our breakup),” she wrote, addressing her ex directly. “You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me … This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard.”

Underwood denied her claims on July 10, with his rep telling Us Weekly that her “accusations are simply not true.”

The former couple met during season 23 of The Bachelor and dated from November 2018 to June 2020.