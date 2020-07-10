The back and forth continues. Colton Underwood’s rep released a statement after his ex Cassie Randolph accused the former Bachelor of trying to profit off of their split.

“Her accusations are simply not true,” the 28-year-old reality TV personality’s rep told Us Weekly on Friday, July 10.

Randolph, 25, went off on Underwood on Thursday, July 9, after he shaded her decision to appear on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! earlier this week.

“When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends,” Underwood wrote on Thursday via Instagram. “I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

The graduate student then alleged that Underwood was planning to write a new chapter of his memoir, The First Time, about their recent breakup. Randolph also noted that she agreed to speak to Chris Harrison for the Monday, July 6, episode of The Bachelor: GOAT out of respect for the franchise.

“I want to show appreciation. I didn’t see any harm in doing the interview, as I wasn’t going to dish out details about our relationship to them,” she wrote on Thursday before addressing her ex-boyfriend directly. ”On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery and about our breakup). You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me … This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard.”

Underwood and Randolph, who met on season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019, called it quits last month. The Huntington Beach, California, native wrote that the Coffee with Colton host’s Instagram post both “saddened” and “frustrated” her.

”It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as ‘that obviously changed this week’ in order to make me look like the bad one,” Randolph wrote. “I would also like to ask that you don’t cloud our great, 1 1/2 year relationship with a messy breakup.”

She concluded: “I ask you again on public record to refrain from prolonging our breakup, or dragging me when we both know it’s unwarranted. … I wish you nothing but the best & hope you can move on peacefully and successfully.”