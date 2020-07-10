After vowing to keep the details of their breakup under wraps, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s split is getting messy.

The drama started after Randolph, 25, appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! on Monday, July 6. While Chris Harrison pressed the grad student for details on the Bachelor season 23 couple’s recent split, she played coy. Underwood, 28, subsequently shaded his ex for agreeing to do the interview to begin with.

“When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week,” the former football player wrote on Thursday, July 9, via Instagram.

Underwood’s post clearly didn’t sit well with Randolph, who then alleged he plans to write a new chapter of his book, The First Time, about their breakup.

“As some of you may know, I did a GOAT interview this week — I purposefully remained private and vague out of respect for Colton and our relationship,” Randolph wrote on Thursday via her Instagram Stories, noting that she decided to do the interview because she “respects the fact that Bachelor” gave her a platform. “I have no regrets, gained a great boyfriend and a healthy 1 1/2 year relationship, incredible and unique opportunities, and I platform that I intend to use for good. I want to show appreciation. I didn’t see any harm in doing the interview, as I wasn’t going to dish out details about our relationship to them.”

Randolph went on to address Underwood directly.

”On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery and about our breakup),” she explained. “You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me … This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard.”

While a rep for Underwood denied Randolph’s claims on Friday, July 10, she concluded that she is “saddened” and “frustrated” by her ex’s actions.

”It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as ‘that obviously changed this week’ in order to make me look like the bad one,” she penned. “I would also like to ask that you don’t cloud our great, 1 1/2 year relationship with a messy breakup.”

Randolph and Underwood met while filming season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. The pair confirmed their decision to call it quits last month.