A new chapter! Blake Horstmann revealed that he is in a long-distance relationship with a new woman.

“I am dating. Yeah, I’m kind of seeing somebody right now,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, said on the “Let’s Talk About It With Taylor Nolan” podcast on Thursday, July 16. “We’re going slow and everything, that kind of thing. But yeah, we’re keeping it private.”

Horstmann told listeners that he is “in a good place” in his life at the moment, which is why he decided to get back into the dating game — at a slower pace than usual.

“[Even] before The Bachelorette, I would jump into a relationship. I’d meet somebody and be like, ‘OK, here we go.’ Like boom, I’m in a relationship,” he explained. “I fall hard, I fall fast. So I’m trying to navigate this in a different way and do this differently instead of doing that, and maybe it’ll be a different outcome. So that’s kind of where we’re at right now. Because I do go in hard, and either I get scared or she gets scared, so I’m trying to do this one a little bit different.”

Horstmann — who said that sexting is “super scary” as a reality star — did not disclose the identity of the woman he is dating, but he confirmed that she does not live in his home state of Colorado.

“[We’ve been doing] a lot of Zooms,” he told fellow Paradise alum Taylor Nolan.

The former sales rep recently sparked romance rumors with Big Brother alum Holly Allen after they had dinner on the heels of her split from costar Jackson Michie. However, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June that they are just friends.

“Blake actually knew Holly before she went on Big Brother,” the insider explained. “They have mutual friends in Denver and were just out with friends catching up.”

Horstmann joined Bachelor Nation in 2018 when he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette. After finishing as the publicist’s runner-up, he searched for love again on Bachelor in Paradise and infamously got caught up in drama over his Stagecoach hookups with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman.