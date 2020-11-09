Finally found The One! Former Bachelorette contestant John Graham is now a happily engaged man.

Graham, 31, announced his engagement to girlfriend Brittni Nowell via Instagram on Sunday, November 8. He shared a photo from the moment he proposed alongside two selfies that featured his now-fiancée’s stunning diamond sparkler on full display.

“It’s official! I love you @bee_nowell for making me a better person with my friends and family, helping me feel & articulate my emotions, and always putting our relationship first,” he captioned his heartfelt post. “I’m blessed to have won at life by finding you ❤️.”

The former Venmo engineer continued, “I proposed along the Sonoma coast. I was so nervous when I got down on one knee. I’m pretty sure I blacked out in the moment, but then she pulled me up and wouldn’t let go of me. Don’t ever let me go!”

Sharing the same sweet photos, Nowell also celebrated the couple’s relationship milestone. “💍 He got me good! Absolutely no words to describe how amazing this moment felt,” she wrote via Instagram. “The man I love asked if I’d spend forever with him, we both cried, and I said YES!! I can’t believe I get to spend a lifetime with my favorite person.”

Nowell, 31, directed the final portion of her announcement to Graham, writing: “John, I love you so much! You’ve changed my life in so many ways, I feel so blessed to have found you. I can’t wait to see how we continue to grow together. Cheers to our next chapter🥂 ♥️ #engagedaf.”

Graham went public with their relationship in February 2019. At the time, he noted via Instagram that he was “lucky enough to call her my B” and that he is “excited for our adventures ahead.”

Graham previously competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2018. After sending the Asana engineer home in week 5, the 30-year-old “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost went on to give her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen, 31, got engaged in the finale episode, but she announced their split in September after two years together.