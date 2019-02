Venmo John is off the market! John Graham, who appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, has a new girlfriend named Brittni Nowell.

“There’s snowplace like being with this one,” the software engineer captioned a photo in the snow with Brittni on Wednesday, February 27. “At first, I tried to play it cool around @bee_nowell. So I pushed her in the snow like a true gentleman. My B… But then I realized I couldn’t keep my cool at all, so I’ve been trying to win her over ever since. Now, I’m lucky enough to call her my B, and I’m excited for our adventures ahead!”

He added: “In a few hours, we’re flying to Europe! London, Bordeaux, then Amsterdam before new jobs start. Send us your travel recs! Bonus points for wine & desserts.”

“Brought you all the way to my hometown just to be shoved in the snow…. I’ll allow it,” Brittni commented on the photo, to which John replied, “This is why you’re the best.”

Hours later, John shared a selfie of the pair on the plane.

“Next time you see me, I’ll have developed a British accent!” he captioned the sweet snap.

John competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette last year. After he was eliminated during week 5 of the season, he traveled to Mexico to film Bachelor in Paradise season 5 during the summer of 2018.

Members of Bachelor Nation, including Blake Horstmann, Annaliese Puccini and Diggy Moreland, all congratulated John on his new relationship in the comments section of his post on Wednesday.

“You sand bagging son of a bitch! Congrats man!” Blake, who also appeared on season 14, wrote. “Can’t wait to meet her!”

Annaliese wrote: “She’s a good one ❤️❤️❤️ Have the best time and let’s all get drinks when you are back!!”

Diggy added: “Congrats dude!!”

