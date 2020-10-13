While all signs point to Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen voting for different candidates in the upcoming presidential election, the former Bachelorette clapped back at the idea that politics was the cause of their split.

After Kufrin, 30, shared support for former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, October 12, via Instagram, a social media user suggested that her voting for the democrat was the “real reason he left.”

The troll added, “He could do so much better with a level headed woman.”

Kufrin subsequently fired back, “It’s a shame this is the sentiment that people resort to.”

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost confirmed on the September 1 episode of her podcast that she and Yrigoyen, 31, ended their engagement two years after they met and fell in love on season 14 of The Bachelorette. Kufrin’s confirmation came after months of speculation, prompted by his support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement during the summer.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Kufrin said through tears. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details.”

While Yrigoyen has yet to publicly comment on the split, he has expressed support for President Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s campaign in recent weeks. Kufrin, for her part, revealed she was in a good place after making the move to Los Angeles post-split.

“I feel like, it’s this weird, like, magical spot that I’m in right now. Maybe it’s the fact that I also moved to L.A. and it’s this new chapter. But it just feels like magic,” the former publicist told cohost Rachel Lindsay last month. “I’m 30. I’m ready to, maybe, be OK with not having to throw all my eggs in one basket per se. Just kind of enjoy the experience that life and dating have to offer.”