It’s all happening! Clare Crawley talked about her time as the Bachelorette and teased what’s to come on season 16 of the ABC show during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, October 13.

“I am in love with life right now,” Crawley, 39, told T.J. Holmes when asked whether she is in love. “Things are really good. It’s good not being in quarantine. I’ll tell you that. … Everybody keeps asking me, ‘Are you happy? Are you happy?’ and I keep telling everybody, like, I was happy going into this. So, whatever came about it, I’m happy now. Things are well on my end.”

When the journalist, 43, pressed Crawley about the news of her early exit from The Bachelorette, the reality star remained tight-lipped.

“You know what? A lot of stuff happened on this season,” she responded. “I feel like it would not be doing it any justice if I was to give any of it away to you.”

That said, she called the journey a “blessing,” adding, “These men really stepped up, and I think having that long awaited time in between — I believe it was almost six months — they really did an excellent job of recasting men that would suit me and that were my type. So, these guys that showed up really brought their A-game. It was an exceptional group of men.”

The hairstylist, who was named the show’s leading lady in May, has had a drama-filled time at the helm of the series, beginning with coronavirus pandemic delays.

Filming resumed at the all-inclusive La Quinta Resort in California in July amid COVID-19 restrictions. The next month, Us Weekly confirmed that Crawley chose to leave the show early after finding love with one of her contestants in just two weeks.

“[Producers] were shocked by her choice,” a source told Us in August, adding that she told the team that she wasn’t going on anymore dates because she had already fallen in love.

Tayshia Adams was then picked to replace Crawley and would embark on her own search for romance during the second half of the season.

ABC released a series of trailers ahead of the October premiere, none of which included Adams, 29.

Crawley’s explosive journey, however, has been front and center in all of the clips, with the most recent one dropping on Monday, October 12.

“This one is worth the wait,” Chris Harrison teased in the video, which aired during the Monday episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Throughout the promo, fans saw glimpses of the Sacramento, California, native’s suitors and a snippet of her first encounter with Dale Moss, who is the rumored frontrunner.

“Totally feel like I just met my husband,” she said after speaking with the former NFL pro on night one. “Oh, my god.”

Harrison, 49, also hinted at Crawley’s early departure, telling the men at the resort that he “can’t even fathom how you guys are going to try and process this.”

The Bachelor Nation host then turned his attention to Crawley, telling her how her actions have affected everyone who signed up for this season.

“The path we’re on right now doesn’t end well. For you, for the guys, for anybody,” he said as the stylist wiped tears from her eyes. “Congratulations you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette.”

Season 16 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.