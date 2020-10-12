An instant connection! Did Clare Crawley just experience love at first sight with Dale Moss? It’s a possibility. In a new sneak peek for the Tuesday, October 13, premiere of The Bachelorette, the hairstylist, 39, can’t help but smile from ear to ear when Moss, 32, steps out of the limo.

“How are you?” he asks as he slowly gets out of the limo in the clip, posted by People. She excitedly answers, “Hi! Come on over.”

After warning her that he’s a “hugger,” he embraces Crawley in a large bear hug, lifting her off her feet.

“I needed this,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum replies. “I needed this so bad, you have no idea.”

Moss then tells the Bachelorette that he really feels like “this is going to be special” and that he can’t wait to see her inside. When she agrees, they hug again and he heads in. Before the next contestant can arrive, Crawley is seemingly caught off guard by her attraction to him.

“I definitely feel like I just met my husband,” the Bachelor alum admits. “I’m shaking.”

Season 16 of The Bachelorette was originally set to begin filming in March, but shortly after the contestants were announced, the season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crawley later admitted to googling her suitors ahead of time — and that could be part of the reason she’s already so attracted to Moss.

As Us Weekly previously confirmed, Crawley exited the season less than two weeks into filming because she falls hard for one of the men. In turn, Tayshia Adams — who first appeared on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor and later joined season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise — comes in as her replacement.

In October 2019, five months before it was announced that Moss would appear on The Bachelorette, the former football player opened up about what he looked for in a woman. The episode of the “MaleRoom” was later released.

“I think romance is a little bit of vulnerability, to be honest,” the South Dakota native said at the time. “You have to be willing to fail, but also I think sometimes you have to say, ‘Screw it,’ and take a chance, not really knowing what’s going to happen. And at the end of the day, you have to have passion and love at the same time.”

He also added that he has “never had a problem” being in a committed relationship.

“I’m not gonna lie, I love women. I’m sexual, I’m open, but I get really freaking annoyed if they’re shallow or there’s no depth, I can’t do it,” Moss shared. “I would rather invest in someone, but I will take my time and make sure it’s right. I’m not in a rush by any means, but I’m pretty direct and understand where I want to go in my life … Someone will really pull me in that direction when the time is right.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.