She knows what she wants! Clare Crawley makes out with former NFL star Dale Moss and another Bachelorette contestant in the first footage from her season of the ABC dating show.

ABC released a new teaser for the upcoming season, which shows her meeting contestants as Keke Palmer sings Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”

The promo kicks off with a flashback to her explosive final conversation with Juan Pablo Galavis during his season of The Bachelor in 2013. “I would never want my children having a father like you,” Crawley, 39, says. “I want respect.”

Then it cuts to snippets from the California native’s season.

“I have so much to share and so much to give and I want that with a man,” the hairstylist says. “I know what I’m looking for and I am so ready for this.”

The footage gives fans a taste of who Crawley instantly hits it off with as well, playing scenes from her first night of filming as she toasts to finding love at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. It also teases two passionate makeout sessions, a limo arrival and a future Palm Springs area date.

The video did not include Tayshia Adams, who Us Weekly confirmed in August is the second lead for season 16. It was the second clip released in two days from the network, both of which left out Adams, 29.

The first teaser came the same day that Crawley seemingly completed filming season 16 and shared a fun video via her Instagram Story. The reality star danced along to “Palm Springs Summer” by Cabana Ace on Monday, August 31, as a GIF flashed the words, “thankful” and “grateful” across the screen.

The stylist was announced as the show’s lead in March but production was delayed until July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after her season started filming, Us confirmed that ABC called back suitors who were already vetted for the season, after Crawley found love with a contestant and chose to exit the show just 12 days into shooting.

When The Bachelorette airs, it will show Crawley’s short-lived journey for love and followed by Adams’ search for romance.

The Bachelorette returns on ABC on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.