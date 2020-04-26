Clare Crawley responded on Sunday, April 26, after she was slammed for criticizing Bachelorette contestant Matt James for seeking fame ahead of his appearance on her postponed season of the ABC dating show.

The hairstylist, 39, responded to Bachelor Nation’s Olivia Caridi, who replied to Crawley’s controversial tweet from a day earlier in which she took aim at someone who is “doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts.”

“Who is he???” the podcast host replied to another commenter and Crawley. “Y’all are acting like I’m supposed to be able to deduce this is about a certain person?”

“You weren’t supposed to deduce babe,” the California native replied. “It was about MULTIPLE men and a general thought I was having while we sit here in a real life crisis where someone’s (everyone’s) time + sincerity hold so much weight and value.”

“Right, because there’s a bunch of guys who are doing interviews and cameos that are supposedly on your season,” a fan replied. “I’m calling BS on this response. If I’m wrong, who are the men besides Matt?”

Apart from James, the only other contestant from Crawley’s season who is on Cameo is former NFL player Dale Moss. However, the Special Olympics Global Ambassador, 31, hasn’t done any recent interviews but did do a cooking demonstration for the Professional Athletes Foundation and NFL Players Association on an Instagram Live on Saturday, April 25, where he talked about how he’s staying healthy during the coronavirus quarantine.

James, 29, has recently gotten press for his charity, ABC Food Tours, and spoke to several outlets, including Us Weekly, to promote a Fit-A-Thon live stream event that raised money for Operation Food Fight, which is providing meals for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours after fans called out Crawley for appearing to shade former Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron‘s best friend, the real estate agent shared a message on his Instagram Stories that seemed to address her claims.

“For those of you who may have missed the message earlier this week, myself and Alex Bachman, my former teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver, pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight,” he said of the charity organization that helps to those struggling with poverty in New York City.

Filming of season 16 of The Bachelorette was put on hold in March due to health concerns over COVID-19. The decision came two days after Crawley’s suitors were announced.

After the shutdown, Crawley asked fans to continue applying to appear on her season and host Chris Harrison admitted that there was a chance that the contestants could change when shooting does eventually start.

“Obviously, with this virus, who knows when this thing is going to blow through,” he said in an Instagram Live on March 16. “The idea that everybody is going to be able to take off work and do this again, probably very slim.”

Meanwhile, James told Us on Tuesday, April 21, that he is eager to meet Crawley.

“I’ve been very patient up to this point, and there is a young woman who’s in Sacramento right now that I’m looking forward to meeting once all this stuff settles down,” he told Us. “So I’m hoping that I can be patient a little bit longer and ride this thing out and everyone’s safe and then we can get back to our daily lives and moving forward.”