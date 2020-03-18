A new crop of suitors? Chris Harrison believes a new group of men could be competing for Clare Crawley‘s affections on The Bachelorette due to the coronavirus.

“It’s not such a bad idea, I mean it’s not out of the realm of possibility,” the Bachelorette host, 48, said via Instagram Live on Monday, March 16. “The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys, everybody that was able to take time off and come on the Bachelorette is going to be able to come back again whenever we do this, ‘cause we don’t have a set time of when we’re gonna come back. Obviously, with this virus, who knows when this thing is going to blow through. The idea that everybody is going to be able to take off work and do this again, probably very slim.”

He added, “Maybe it’ll be completely different guys. Maybe it’ll be a little mixture, who knows? We really don’t know. With the way the world is right now with everybody’s schedule.”

Warner Bros. Television Group announced on Friday, March 13, that production had halted on the ABC dating series for at least two weeks due to “rapidly changing events related to COVID-19.” Crawley, 38, was scheduled to begin filming that day.

The hairstylist called for potential contestants to continue to apply as the status of the show hangs in limbo.

“I feel like, since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people,” Crawley said in a live Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, March 17. “So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?”

One week earlier, The Bachelorette‘s season 16 cast announcement sparked controversy when it was revealed that more than half of the 32 contestants are in their 20s. Crawley is the oldest lead in the history of The Bachelorette.

However, the cast could see a shift in the age group as Harrison noted that there’s no way to be certain how long filming will be postponed.

“I can’t tell you a whole lot more than what I told you on Instagram the other day and that is, we’re on hold right now,” Harrison said during his Instagram Live on Monday. “We’re calling a two-week postponement — hopefully, it will be a two-week postponement — but look, the way things are changing out there and cities are closing down and restaurants and bars and you know, is it gonna be two weeks? Who knows. Who knows how long this is gonna go and how long this thing needs to run its course. We’re just gonna do what is best for Clare, best for everybody’s safety and health-wise.”

