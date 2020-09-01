Foreshadow alert! Tayshia Adams made an appearance on the Monday, August 31, episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! as season 16 of The Bachelorette wraps up production.

The 29-year-old phlebotomist joined Natasha Parker, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season 24 of The Bachelor, to talk about the importance of Rachel Lindsay’s role on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor. The episode was seemingly filmed before Tayshia was added to season 16 of The Bachelorette.

“I’m from Orange County, California, so this is my world. What I mean by that is I am very used to being the minority, so seeing someone on TV have such a strong role and identify with me, meant so much. It was really cool to see that Nick was so open to meeting her family,” Tayshia told Chris Harrison. “I think the part that resonated with me most was when Rachel brought Nick to church. He was out of his comfort zone. … But he really embraced it and I love that she exactly that because that is her. That is going to be their reality outside of this whole thing.”

Both Tayshia and Natasha, 31, agreed that ABC naming Rachel the first Black Bachelorette changed their opinions of the show.

“I think that’s what encouraged me to go on it because I feel like she was so true and authentic to herself. At the end of the day, she got her person,” Tayshia said, referring to Rachel’s husband Bryan Abasolo. “She got her fairytale ending and that’s what I wanted. So she gave us hope.”

Natasha added, “People need to have an open mind. Even with Matt James, you guys broke the mold and he’s not a person from Bachelor Nation, even though a lot of people know him because of his bestie [Tyler Cameron]. … He’s the first Black Bachelor but Black culture is American culture. Just like Rachel Lindsay’s season wasn’t so different than everyone else’s, keeping an open mind, I’m excited for him.”

Before viewers will watch Matt, 27, look for love on season 25 of The Bachelor, which is expected to start filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania in September, Tayshia will get another shot at her happy ending. Us confirmed earlier this month that ABC called in the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 alum to replace lead Clare Crawley after she found love with one of her suitors during the first two weeks of production.

Tayshia previously made it clear what she was looking for in a future husband during an interview with Vulture in 2019.

“I require a little bit more life experience, someone who really knows who they are and still aren’t trying to figure themselves out,” Tayshia said about needing older contestants if she was ever the Bachelorette. “Show up, or get out. No bulls—t, let’s go, I’m trying to find a husband!”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! airs its final episode on Monday, September 7, exploring Clare’s journey with Bachelor 18 Juan Pablo Galavis. The Bachelorette, meanwhile, returns to ABC on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET and will feature both Clare and Tayshia.