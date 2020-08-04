More than a year later, Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette dreams are seemingly coming true.

The 29-year-old California resident was first in the running to be the Bachelorette in 2019 when she appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. While the honor ultimately went to Hannah Brown, Tayshia opened up to Vulture about her possible suitors at the time.

“I might be more tough on the guys, in the sense I’d need them to stand up a little bit more than Hannah,” she said in March 2019, before the 25-year-old pageant queen’s season aired. “She’s pretty fun and doesn’t take herself too seriously all the time. The guys would definitely have to be much older, I’d tell you that much.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Tayshia is going to get a shot at finding love with Clare Crawley’s contestants after the 39-year-old hairdresser opted out of finishing her season because she was already in love with one of her suitors. Now, fans will watch Clare’s brief journey on season 16 before Tayshia takes over. She is currently filming at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs. Due to the fact that Clare was in her late 30s, the contestants are older than in most recent seasons.

“I require a little bit more life experience, someone who really knows who they are and still aren’t trying to figure themselves out,” Tayshia told Vulture. “Show up, or get out. No bulls—t, let’s go, I’m trying to find a husband!”

She continued: “I should clarify that I thought Hannah was mature, but she was definitely finding herself during the season. That was a cool transformation we saw from the beginning. As for me, I think everything happens for a reason. I pray about everything that happens in my life, especially big decisions, and if it was meant to be, it would’ve happened. The same with Colton. I’m OK with it. It would’ve been really, really nice to get The Bachelorette, but I’m really happy with where I’m at.”

The phlebotomist noted at the time that competing on The Bachelor serves as a Bachelorette audition.

“These producers can see everything,” Tayshia said. “We film 24 hours a day, so it’s not really a proper audition or interview because they get the gist of us already. It’s really not as juicy as you think.”

Tayshia was previously married to Joshua Bourelle for less than two years. They finalized their divorce in April 2018. After competing on Colton’s season, she was linked to Bachelor in Paradise season 6 costar John Paul Jones.

The Bachelorette is set to air on ABC Tuesdays this fall.