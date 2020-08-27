As filming for season 16 of The Bachelorette winds down at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, ABC is gearing up to make moves to the East Coast. Matt James’ upcoming season of The Bachelor is reportedly set to film at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

Jason Tartick sparked speculation that season 25 of The Bachelor picked a location during a recent Instagram Q&A with fans.

“I think @nemacolin is up there and I’m hearing rumblings this resort may be on our [TV] soon,” the season 14 Bachelorette alum replied to a social media user who asked for his “favorite vacation spot.” Tartick, 31, added a rose emoji.

Season 24 Bachelor Peter Weber and girlfriend Kelley Flanagan have subsequently visited the Pennsylvania hotel, dubbed “the mid-Atlantic’s largest playground” by its owners. While RealitySteve, who first reported the news of the filming location, claimed Tartick, Weber, 29, and Flanagan, 28, were being paid to promote the resort, the attorney shut down that theory.

“This actually isn’t true but all good!” Flanagan tweeted back at the blogger on Wednesday, August 26.

ABC has yet to publicly comment on plans for filming James’ season, but Nemacolin is booked from mid-September until November 26, which lines up with the production dates The Bachelor has followed in recent years. While the reality dating series typically begins in Los Angeles and follows the lead and contestants across the country and overseas, the network was forced to pivot their plans for season 16 of The Bachelorette amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After suspending production for several months, Clare Crawley’s season of the show started filming at La Quinta Resort & Club in July. Less than two weeks into filming, however, news broke that the 39-year-old hairdresser didn’t want to continue her journey because she was in love with one of her suitors. Us confirmed earlier this month that Tayshia Adams took over for Crawley and both women will be featured on season 16.

Whether they are being paid or not, Weber and Flanagan have provided a closer look at the vacation spot via social media. Scroll through for photos from their stint at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort: