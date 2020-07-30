Not his cup of tea? Tyler Cameron was once a top contender to be the lead on The Bachelor, but the reality star now thinks his decision to turn down the role was for the best — especially since his best friend Matt James will take up the mantle for season 25.

“Being the Bachelor and being the lead is a huge responsibility,” the model, 27, said during an appearance on the HappE! Hour Instagram Live series. “Better him than me, for sure.”

Cameron noted that he might not be up for “telling a girl that she’s not The One,” but he has total faith that James, 28, can break it to the ladies gently. “He’s good about having those tough conversations,” he explained. “A lot better than I am.”

Amid the difficult moments in his journey, the Bachelorette alum wants to be there to support the real estate broker. “Hopefully I can bring him some food, man,” he teased. “I don’t know where he’s going to be traveling, but hopefully I can go bring him some good home-cookin’.”

ABC announced in June that James will be the season 25 Bachelor, making him the first Black male lead in franchise history. He was initially set to compete on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette but will no longer appear on season 16 after complications from the coronavirus pandemic halted production.

“Congrats to my brother @mattjames919 on being named the Bachelor,” Cameron wrote on Instagram at the time. “This is all a testament of who you are as a person. Now the world gets to see the person you are and the heart you have. You can change the world. Proud of you and so excited for you. Not excited that somebody will be taking my spot as your snuggle buddy. P.S. Peep the drool.”

The general contractor admitted in September 2019 that he was asked to be the Bachelor for season 24. “Yeah, it was something we talked about,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Where I was at at my life … I just didn’t think it was where I wanted to be. My heart wasn’t in it.”

Cameron listed several reasons why he turned down the offer, including his brief relationship with Gigi Hadid and his father’s health. “You shouldn’t go on the show if you have a girlfriend … if you’re dating somebody or seeing somebody,” he hinted.

The TV personality continued: “I sat on it, thought about it, and my heart wasn’t in it. And that’s something you have to be fully invested in. I was on the other side of it as a contestant, which is a much easier role than being the lead of the show.”