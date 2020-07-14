Matt James wasn’t the only member of the quarantine crew who was set to look for love with Clare Crawley before The Bachelorette was forced to pause production.

As discussed on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, JP Caruso was one of the cast members announced by ABC in March — and it turns out that the 25-year-old Jacksonville Beach, Florida, native is friends with Bachelorette season 15 alum Tyler Cameron and future Bachelor Matt, 27.

According to RealitySteve, however, JP is no longer part of the season 16 cast. He is one of the 13 men, including Matt, that reportedly won’t be included on Clare’s season. While the network has yet to publicly comment on the casting change, Chris Harrison previously confirmed it wasn’t likely the original cast would stay the same after the show was forced to suspend filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The idea that everybody is going to be able to take off work and do this again, probably very slim,” the host told fans via Instagram Live in March. (ABC subsequently re-opened the casting call to find more suitors for Clare, 39, and named Matt the season 25 Bachelor.)

JP, for his part, never publicly posted about his plans to join Bachelor Nation. He did, however, congratulate Matt when news broke that he was the new Bachelor and would no longer appear on The Bachelorette.

“Words can’t express how happy and STOKED I am for my brother Matt on becoming the next Bachelor!” he wrote via Instagram. “No one deserves this more than him. Such a great Dude!! #thebachelor #bachelor.”

Days later, he posted photos with Tyler, 27, Matt and their friends in the general contractor’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

Clare, meanwhile, traveled to La Quinta Resort & Club, a resort located in La Quinta, California, earlier this month as her journey to find love with the remaining and new suitors will begin soon.

