Tyler Cameron’s Friend JP Caruso Will Reportedly No Longer Compete for Clare Crawley’s Heart on Season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette’

Matt James wasn’t the only member of the quarantine crew who was set to look for love with Clare Crawley before The Bachelorette was forced to pause production.

As discussed on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, JP Caruso was one of the cast members announced by ABC in March — and it turns out that the 25-year-old Jacksonville Beach, Florida, native is friends with Bachelorette season 15 alum Tyler Cameron and future Bachelor Matt, 27.

According to RealitySteve, however, JP is no longer part of the season 16 cast. He is one of the 13 men, including Matt, that reportedly won’t be included on Clare’s season. While the network has yet to publicly comment on the casting change, Chris Harrison previously confirmed it wasn’t likely the original cast would stay the same after the show was forced to suspend filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tyler Cameron Friend JP Caruso Will Reportedly No Longer Compete for Clare Crawley Heart on Season 16 of The Bachelorette
Matt James, Tyler Cameron, Clare Crawley, and JP Caruso Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock(2); Paula Lobo/ABC; Courtesy of JP Caruso/Instagram

“The idea that everybody is going to be able to take off work and do this again, probably very slim,” the host told fans via Instagram Live in March. (ABC subsequently re-opened the casting call to find more suitors for Clare, 39, and named Matt the season 25 Bachelor.)

JP, for his part, never publicly posted about his plans to join Bachelor Nation. He did, however, congratulate Matt when news broke that he was the new Bachelor and would no longer appear on The Bachelorette.

“Words can’t express how happy and STOKED I am for my brother Matt on becoming the next Bachelor!” he wrote via Instagram. “No one deserves this more than him. Such a great Dude!! #thebachelor #bachelor.”

Days later, he posted photos with Tyler, 27, Matt and their friends in the general contractor’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

Clare, meanwhile, traveled to La Quinta Resort & Club, a resort located in La Quinta, California, earlier this month as her journey to find love with the remaining and new suitors will begin soon.

For more Bachelor news — including a complete breakdown of the other men no longer on Clare’s season and details of Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s messy split — listen to this week’s episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

'Bachelor' OG Amanda Marsh Reveals She's Engaged, Alex Michel Is Married
Chris Harrison may not know Alex Michel's current status, but his ex Amanda Marsh does! The Bachelor season 1 winner gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on our "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.
Jordan Rodgers Says JoJo Fletcher Should Have Picked Chase Over Robby
Jordan Rodgers may have won over JoJo Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette, but he recently revealed he was worried about her connections with Chase McNary and Luke Pell.
DeAnna Pappas Still Can't Believe Brad Didn't Pick Anyone on 'The Bachelor'
It's been more than a decade since Brad Womack infamously dumped both of his finalists during the season 11 finale of The Bachelor, but co-runner-up DeAnna Pappas still can't believe he sent her and Jenni Croft packing.
Why Didn't 'The Bachelor: GOAT' Include Kaitlyn and Shawn's Proposal?
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! revisited Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's love story on Monday, June 15, but noticeably left out the moment he got down on one knee in 2015.
Bachelor's Seinne Fleming: The Franchise's Diversity Issue Is 'Isolating' Viewers 
Speaking out. Former Bachelor contestant Seinne Fleming believes the popular franchise is alienating viewers due to its ongoing diversity problem.
