Sharing his suspicions! Dean Unglert isn’t so sure that Clare Crawley stopped filming The Bachelorette because she fell in love.

“I don’t understand why Clare could just be like, ‘Yep, this is the person I like. Let’s just cut me off now,’” the Bachelorette alum, 29, exclusively explained to Us Weekly on Monday, August 18, while promoting his and Jared Haibon’s live virtual “I Suck at Dating” podcast. “There’s gotta be something else and I don’t know what it is. … It just seems a little fishy. It’s a little too convenient that Clare fell in love and 12 days and left the filming of the show just to pursue the relationship with this guy.”

The Bachelor Winter Games alum added that he is “not buying” the explanation, especially since he believes Ben Higgins and Nick Viall were “99.9 percent confident” about their final pick “after 10 to 15 days of filming.”

Unglert told Us, “I’m sure at some point they leaned over to production and they’re like, ‘Hey, can you just, like, cut this production short? Because I’m going to just pick this person anyways.’ And they’re always like, ‘No, you can’t do that. You signed a contract to film for three months or however long you have to finish out the show.’”

As for Ashley Iaconetti, the Bachelor alum, 32, does believe in love at first sight, but thinks Crawley, 39, should have still finished out the filming process.

“That’s the safest way of doing it to avoid all the ‘What if?’s in life,” the Virginia native said on Monday. “[Then] you’d never look back and think, ‘Man, what would have happened if I didn’t go with what I felt immediately and I let something grow?’”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Crawley opted to stop her search for love after falling for one of the season 16 contestants. After fans watch her short-lived journey, Tayshia Adams will replace the ABC show’s lead.

The Bachelorette is set to return to ABC Tuesdays this fall.

Unglert and Jared Haibon’s “I Suck at Dating” live virtual podcast takes place on Tuesday, August 18, with tickets sold on Tixr.com starting at 10 dollars. “We’re having people, both couples and singles, simply tuning in to participate in the podcast episode with us live,” the recruiter explained. “We’ve never done it before.”

