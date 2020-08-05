Tayshia Adams has put her heart on the line in relationships both on and off camera over the years, but she’s taking another chance at love on The Bachelorette.

Adams was first introduced to Bachelor Nation when she competed for the affection of Colton Underwood on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. However, she joined the series in the wake of her divorce from her ex-husband, Joshua Bourelle.

“This past year and a half has been kind of hard for me and it’s actually because I was married, and I got divorced,” she said on the show. “I actually married my first boyfriend and I was with him for about six years or so.”

The former phlebotomist explained that she fought for her marriage but, ultimately, the relationship fell apart. “You can’t make someone want to be married,” she said at the time.

Adams didn’t find her fairytale ending with Underwood either. The California native was sent home during her fantasy suite date after the former football player revealed he had stronger feelings for winner Cassie Randolph.

Later that year, Adams went looking for love again on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met former Bachelorette contestant John Paul Jones. The pair broke up before the finale, but reunited on the After the Final Rose finale special. The pair called it quits for the second time in October 2019.

The Concordia University alum explained on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in November 2019 that communication was a major issue in their relationship.

“I would never badmouth John. We both have our flaws. I think communication is a really big deal,” she said at the time. “I learned from a previous relationship that I’m very much so over communicative, but that’s all I can do. What he can do is listen to that and try to navigate that relationship with that information I’m giving him. If you’re choosing to have that stuff go in one ear and out the other, that’s on you.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that Adams would be taking over the lead role on season 16 of The Bachelorette following Clare Crawley‘s exit. Adams told Entertainment Tonight in February 2020 that she would be open to finding love again on the ABC reality series.

“I have to say, anything that comes my way, I am ready for. I am ready for love!” she said at the time. “No matter where life takes me, I am open to all opportunities, and I don’t think that this is where my TV presence will end. I would love to still interact with a lot of people in a beautiful way.”

