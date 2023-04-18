After fueling speculation about Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson’s relationship by posting — and deleting — a picture of the reality stars on Easter, Lindsay Hubbard provided fans with additional confirmation through her answer about the Instagram drama.

“Why delete your Easter picture and then repost it with Luke and Tayshia from The Bachelorette cropped out? They were in the first pic and then they were cropped, so now you’ve caused a lot of suspicions and eyeballs,” Andy Cohen asked the Summer House OG, 36, on the Monday, April 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Hubbard replied, “I did not know they were holding hands until everyone started commenting and was like, ‘Oh, they’re holding hands!’ And I was like, ‘Oh s—t, they’re holding hands!’”

After the host, 54, inquired whether her former costar Gulbranson, 39, asked her to delete the pic, Hubbard said she didn’t want to share the “details” of their conversation.

“But I understand what it’s like to be in the public and the pressure that you feel from viewers and fans [and] everywhere,” she continued.

When Cohen responded, “They’re just trying to make it work,” Hubbard responded, “Honestly.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The publicist went on to compare the situation to the early days of her relationship with now-fiancé Carl Radke.

“When Carl and I started dating we were just trying to keep it as private as possible because you want to enjoy those moments, so I understand,” she explained.

Adams, 32, and Gulbranson have been spotted together in New York City in recent months, spending the holiday with Hubbard, Radke, Andrea Denver, Chris Leoni and more. The Bachelorette alum and the Winter House star have yet to publicly comment on their status.

While Bravo fans are familiar with Gulbranson’s past flings with ex-castmate Hannah Berner and Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby, Bachelor Nation watched Adams date Colton Underwood on season 23 of The Bachelor and John Paul Jones on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. She went on to appear as the season 16 Bachelorette and got engaged to Zac Clark. The twosome split in November 2021, one year after their proposal aired.

“Him and I both know the truth and where we stand, and I’ve actually never said anything in the media about our relationship except for [that] we’re no longer together,” she told Us in December 2022. “And I know people might think otherwise, but that’s literally the only statement we’ve ever given out. I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else.”

During the same interview, she denied dating Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll.

“People really want me to be in a couple relationships. … My biggest priority, truthfully, I’ve said it before, I know people don’t believe me, but it was really just working on me,” the influencer said. “And just kind of finding my own [way] in New York City, but also focusing on the things that really make me happy, which are my philanthropy efforts and I really love the fashion industry as well, [and] fitness and my mental health.”

Adams added at the time that she was cautious of being in another public romance, telling Us: “I think that’s another lesson I’ve learned is I really wanna protect that in the future, and kind of, maybe, keep it quiet and under wraps for a minute and then maybe let the people in on the news after a little while. People are private investigators. I don’t even know how they figure out half the things they do now.”

Watch What Happens Live ​With Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo, and is available the next day on Peacock.