Keeping things civil. Two months after Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark called off their engagement, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that they are “still in communication” with each other.

“There are some lingering matters between them that haven’t been resolved yet. They were working on projects together, planning things, and it seems like there isn’t closure yet,” an insider shares with Us, noting that the former Bachelorette, 31, isn’t “very responsive” to Clark, 36, as she attempts to move forward.

The addiction specialist isn’t attempting to win back his ex-fiancée, the source explains, saying, “It’s more him still having to figure things out post-split between what they had and also move on from the bond she had with his family and friends.”

Even though Clark “gets a bit emotional” when he brings Adams up, he is also ready to start fresh following their breakup.

The former reality TV couple fell in love when Adams stepped in to replace Clare Crawley during season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. After walking away from the season engaged, Clark opened up about the challenges they faced in their long-distance romance.

“We’re both passionate, driven, busy human beings. And with that, we need to remind ourselves to work each other into it and we’ve done [that],” he told Us in April 2021. “So yeah, a couple months after, there was some ups and downs, of course, and, like, well-documented, but at the end of the day, it’s all good right now.”

The New Jersey native pointed out that there was no rush to tie the knot, adding, “Obviously, there’s wedding plans. There are plans to get married, but it’s been a wild start to the year.”

Later that year, Adams and Clark sparked split rumors after the former “Click Bait” podcast host was spotted without her engagement ring. Us confirmed that the ABC personalities called it quits in November 2021, with a rep saying that they were “no longer a couple.”

That same month, the California native broke her silence while hosting The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken. But we tried really hard and I still love him very much and I’m not sure what the future holds,” Adams, who cohosted seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette, said at the time. “You know how it is, it’s really tough.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum later admitted that she wasn’t ready to discuss her personal life with the public.

“I really said all I had to say on that stage. I don’t really have anything to add to it just because I’m still going through it all. And yeah, I spoke my peace. And one day, when I feel like I have more to say, I’m sure we can talk about it all,” Adams explained later that month on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It was just very heavy, but I had a job to do at the same time, and so I’m really happy I was able to be surrounded by all of you guys and be supported by that. But it doesn’t make any of that easier.”

Since their decision to part ways, the source explained that the duo haven’t “cut each other out of their lives completely,” noting, “There isn’t bad blood between them, they just aren’t close anymore.”

