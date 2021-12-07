Still processing. Tayshia Adams spoke briefly about her split from Zac Clark on this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, but for now, she’s keeping the details to herself.

During the Men Tell All special on Monday, December 6, the California native, 31, admitted that she was “heartbroken” about the end of her engagement to Clark, 37. Speaking about the breakup one day later on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, the Bachelor in Paradise alum admitted that she didn’t have much else to add at the moment.

“I really said all I had to say on that stage,” she explained on Tuesday, December 7. “I don’t really have anything to add to it just because I’m still going through it all. And yeah, I spoke my peace. And one day, when I feel like I have more to say, I’m sure we can talk about it all.”

After Bachelorette guest cohost, Kaitlyn Bristowe, asked about Adams’ missing engagement ring on Monday night, the former phlebotomist opened up about the split for the first time. “We tried really hard and I still love him very much and I’m not sure what the future holds,” she said. “You know how it is, it’s really tough.”

Though the “Clickbait” cohost seemed fine after discussing the split, she later walked off the stage with tears in her eyes. “We’re gonna let Tayshia have a minute,” Bristowe, 36, told the audience. A few minutes later, Adams rejoined her cohost.

The season 16 Bachelorette and the New Jersey native called it quits last month nearly one year after their engagement aired on ABC. “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a representative told Us Weekly in November shortly after the duo ran the New York City Marathon.

After the breakup, an insider exclusively told Us that the pair “couldn’t fully commit to each other” because of their busy schedules.

“They eventually realized it wasn’t going to work and their relationship ran its course,” the source explained. “Zac is very into his Release Recovery Foundation work and Tayshia has her own thing going on. With her schedule, they have been spending a lot of time apart.”

Though the reality star had a different ending in mind for her relationship with Clark, she told “Bachelor Happy Hour” host Becca Kufrin that she’s “definitely hanging in there” in spite of it all.

“It was just very heavy, but I had a job to do at the same time,” Adams said of her breakdown during Men Tell All. “And so I’m really happy I was able to be surrounded by all of you guys and be supported by that. But it doesn’t make any of that easier.”