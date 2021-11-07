Race day! After months and months of training, runners have descended upon New York City to tackle the daunting 26.2-mile 2021 NYC Marathon, including several Bachelor Nation alumni.

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams has been documenting her training process via social media, excited about running her first-ever marathon.

“I will admit, training for this has been tough and far from what I imagined, but that’s life, right?,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “All excuses aside I’m still proud of myself for showing up when I could. Whether it would be running bright n early or late at night, right after getting off an 8 hr flight, in the rain, on a hotel treadmill while traveling for work, or after filming all night long! No matter the condition or situation, I was committed to getting it done however or wherever I could, and because of that I can go into Sunday’s race with pride.”

She continued in her post, “My marathon time isn’t going to be groundbreaking and I’m pretty sure I’ll be cursing my way through some of it haha, but at the end of the day this isn’t about me. I’m doing this for something bigger, and I can’t thank you enough for all the support you guys have given me! … YOU are part of the reason that I am motivated and inspired to work harder, keep showing up, and cross that finish line! It’s an honor running for team World Vision. Every step, every mile on Sunday, will be a representation of a higher purpose! For every child, life in all its fullness. Thank you for changing the world with me!”

Adams was running in support of World Vision, a Christian charity specializing in humanitarian aid.

The Bachelorette cohost is not the only series alum to tackle the challenging race, including her fiancé Zac Clark, who’s on his eighth marathon. (The couple both finished with a time of 4:40:24.)

One month earlier, the Release Recovery founder even ran the London Marathon in support of his organization.

“Number seven was special in so many ways,” Clark wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “It was the first time flying the @releaserecoveryfoundation flag in a marathon, we had several PRs, the weather was great and London throws an awesome party but the true highlight was this team right here. These guys trained [their] asses off, raised a s—t load of money and carried a lot of personal expenses just to support this cause that means so much to me and so many others. You all are legends and words will never do my gratitude justice. You saved lives today. We are just getting started……KEEP GOING.”

Tyler Cameron, for his part, has also been gearing up to train for the 50th annual marathon. Cameron, who raised funds for his Andrea Cameron Foundation, eventually finished with a time of 5:02:16.

“It’s Marathon Sunday, it’s Marathon Sunday, I need you to wake up,” the You Deserve Better author enthusiastically woke up roommate Matt James — who finished with a time of 5:02:23 — before the race began early on Sunday via an Instagram Story clip. “We’ve got to leave in 10 minutes.”

The North Carolina native ran in support of his ABC Food Tours and the Andrea Cameron Foundation, which the former contractor founded following his mother’s death.

