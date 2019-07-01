Sure, Hollywood is awash in workout trends from cycling classes to various kinds of hot Pilates to dance-based cardio sessions, advanced HIIT work with pricey celebrity trainers and even goat yoga. But as it turns out, plenty of stars work up a sweat the most classic way of all: with a good ol’ fashioned jog.

Celebrity runners come in all stripes, from those who dabble in short distance sprints to ones who log serious miles. There are the super-dedicated, like Reese Witherspoon — who regularly runs around her Los Angeles neighborhood solo, with friends, with her dogs or sometimes with one of her three kids — Wells Adams, Heidi Klum and Karlie Kloss. And then there are other stars who like to go for a morning run when they’re on vacation at the beach, or those who train to run 10K races or marathons for charity.

No matter the mileage, you can’t refute the cardiovascular benefits of the cost- and fad-free workout. And in terms of calories burned per minute, running can’t be beat. According to a report from the American Council on Exercising (ACE), a 140-pound person burns approximately 10.8 calories a minute, or 648 an hour, while jogging. While running, that number jumps to 13.2 calories a minute or a whopping 792 an hour. (In contrast, playing tennis burns about 6.9 calories a minute for a person of the same size.)

Then, of course, there are the energy-boosting, emotional, meditative and other personal benefits of exercising while being outside. As Julie Bowen once said, “Running is the quickest endorphin hit I can get. I like to do it really early in the morning, before everyone gets up. It gives me a clear head and sort of resets the clock. It’s like, ‘OK, I got that out of the way. Now I can deal with people.'”

Keep scrolling for photos of celebrities hitting the pavement — you might be surprised by who you see!