This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronan welcomed renowned actress and eco warrior Maggie Q to spill the story on her new fitness fashion line, Qeep Up. The 40-year-old stunner just launched the line, which is made from 100% recycled filaments and gives back to environmental causes.

But the Qeep Up styles don’t just do good… Maggie Q wanted women to “feel hot” in them, so she made sure that designs make the most of your assets. Our favorite piece is the cut-out Show Off Tank while Q is partial to the shorts that show off your legs but keep the booty covered. Listen to the episode to hear her share exactly why she set out to create this style — it’s hilarious!

The badass babe also shares some of her other beauty and body secrets, including the probiotic she takes daily. And you’ll never believe this — she credits the supplement with helping her maintain the same weight since, um, high school! We’ll have what she’s having!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including new ways to be more environmentally conscious when shopping — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

