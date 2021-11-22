Reading between the lines. Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark‘s split comes after fans of the couple were starting to question whether there was trouble in paradise.

After several weeks of speculation, a rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, November 22, that the pair were “no longer a couple. The news came after Life & Style previously reported that they were on a break.

Bachelorette viewers started to root for the duo when Adams, 31, replaced Clare Crawley during season 16 of the ABC show. The connection between the former phlebotomist and Clark, 37, led up to a memorable proposal during the December 2020 finale.

“I came here because I was supposed to be here, and I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you,” Clark said during his speech. “Nothing has felt so right my entire life. You’ve helped me experience the love I didn’t know existed … I love you because you are a strong, independent woman, who makes everyone better. I love you because you believe in me.”

Adams returned the romantic sentiment, saying, “I know that I told you that I loved you, but it’s more than that. It’s this wild, wild, wild love that I’ve tried to come up with so many reasons not to believe. You truly made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and I deserve love with a man who won’t run away … Yes, it is real and I feel it, too.”

As Clark and Adams continued to get to know each other off screen, the New Jersey native addressed how he adjusted to having his relationship in the spotlight.

“I know that at the end of the day, there’s our relationship, me and her, and then there’s everything else kind of around it. And if this isn’t solid, which it is, then this stuff can kind of work itself into it,” he exclusively told Us in April. “But it is solid. And at the end of the day, none of that other stuff really, truly matters. I think you need to be aware and I think you need to acknowledge that it could be difficult … but no, that’s why we have each other to support us through those difficult times or whatever it might be.”

Adams, for her part, also opened up about fans weighing in on their romance after watching their love story play out on TV.

“It’s so funny because people do have lives outside of social media,” she shared with Us in June. “And it’s so amazing to have the love and support of Bachelor Nation. Because to be honest with you, we go through it kind of together when we’re all watching the show. However, you have to realize that it’s a real relationship behind the scenes.”

