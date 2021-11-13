Feeling better! Despite speculation that Tayshia Adams’ recent hospital stay was related to her recent 2021 New York City Marathon finish, she has since cleared up the rumors while sharing a health update.

“Number one, I don’t want you guys to think that this had anything to do with the marathon because it actually doesn’t. … Stop associating this with the marathon. It had nothing to do with it,” the former Bachelorette, 31, explained in a series of Instagram Story videos on Saturday, November 13 while discussing her health. “Oh my gosh, I’m finally feeling somewhat decent [today].”

In the social media footage, the Bachelorette cohost detailed her symptoms, noting that she immediately visited her physician, who then referred her to the emergency room ahead of the Thursday, November 11 news of her hospital stay.

“I actually feel amazing post-marathon,” Adams said in her social media upload. “I feel like I’ve recovered quite well. I’ve explained in my Stories the other day that, you know, Monday and Tuesday was really, like, the bulk of my pain from the marathon, but on Wednesday I was wearing heels and I truthfully was feeling great, but then that night, I had gone to bed and I was, like, tossing and turning all night because of stomach pain.”

The California native, who noted her usually high pain tolerance, couldn’t “sit up straight” as she was crouched over in substantial discomfort.

“Just to preface, I was experiencing a little bit of pain a couple of days prior, but nothing like this,” she recalled. “It was like level 9.5, 10 pain … So, it was something I never experienced before.”

During her hospital visit, the medical team was able to eliminate certain causes for her discomfort.

“Thankfully, we were able to rule out things like it’s my appendix or kidney stones,” Adams continued. “[It] just looks like it was a really bad kidney infection, which, also not really good. They were thinking about possibly keeping me overnight just because my pain kept coming back, but I thought it’d be best to go back home, sleep in my own bed [and] do all those things.”

She continued in her post, “So, I have medication [and] I’ve kind of just been laying low, like, laying in bed just because my stomach still feels kind of wonky. It’s getting better. [A] tad bit of pain but just feels not right quite yet, but this morning, thankfully, I’m, like, on the up-and-up.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum previously shared a selfie from the hospital on Thursday, captioning a Story slide, “Welp, I’ve been here since 9:30 a.m. What a day 🤒.”

“Details are unknown at this time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, confirming that Adams checked into a hospital that morning.

One day later, the reality TV personality — who recently completed the 50th annual marathon alongside fiancé Zac Clark — apologized for frightening any fans with her health news.

“Hiii- thank you all so much for your loving messages. I’m home & resting up,” she captioned an Instagram post on Friday, November 12. “Sorry for scaring so many of you. Gonna nap & I’ll follow up with y’all soon! Xo.” captioned a photo of herself via Instagram on Friday, November 12.