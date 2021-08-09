Bachelorette beauty secrets! Tayshia Adams has a handful of makeup tips and tricks, but typically only pulls out all the stops for her girlfriends.

“I don’t know about you guys, but seeing my girlfriends is something that I highly cherish now just because I haven’t been able to see them for a very long time,” the 30-year-old Bachelor co-host said in a video for Maybelline. “I mean we like to look good for guys, but generally we’re looking good for our girlfriends and ourselves.”

So, when it comes time for a girl’s night out, the reality star goes big — and it turns out she has some pretty savvy beauty hacks up her sleeve.

“I’m not a huge makeup person in the sense of like, I don’t really know what I’m doing and I’m not a makeup artist, but all I do know is that you blend, blend, blend,” the former phlebotomist revealed about her eyeshadow technique.

To complete her eyeshadow look, she used the Maybelline Nudes of New York that “literally has every color you need.” While she normally keeps her crease and outer corner matte, she does like to put a pop of shimmer in the center of her lid to brighten up her eye.

Adams also spilled that she’s a firm believer in doing her mascara before her eyeliner, contrary to the status quo. Her reason? It helps keep things clean.

“My favorite thing to do with my mascara is to really put the brush at the base of your lashes and kind of wiggle and close your eyes and it makes them va va voom if you will,” the former Bachelorette, who is engaged to Zac Clark, said in the makeup tutorial.

Then, if she has any “residue on my lash line,” a swipe of eyeliner is “a quick little fix.” “I just kind of start in the middle of my eye and pull out.” And if any mascara flakes remain on her lid — or on her eyeshadow — swiping a spoolie across her eyelid gets things cleaned up in no time.

Another trick she swears by? Going heavy on the Fit Me Blush. “I love blush so a little pigment doesn’t scare me,” she admitted. “I don’t know what it is, but I love a cute rosy cheek. The only thing that I do is put a little more on the bridge of my nose and a little on my forehead to bring the color throughout my face. Why? I don’t know, I think it looks pretty.”