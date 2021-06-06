Once upon a time, each leading lady we’ve come to know as the Bachelorette rolled up to the mansion in a limo to introduce themselves to the Bachelor.

Grand entrances ranged from dramatic and awkward to simply outrageous, but one thing stayed constant: the ladies always dress to impress.

While we’ve seen a sloth suit here and a full-blown shark costume there, any woman that went on to lead her very own season of The Bachelorette always slipped on a pair of sexy stilettos and gorgeous gown for her franchise debut.

Sure, there were a handful of little black dresses and prom-like gowns, but a few former Bachelorettes made style statements from the get-go.

Take Ali Fedotowsky, who first introduced herself to Jake Pavelka on season 14 of The Bachelor. The 36-year-old journalist stepped out in a sweet yellow strapless number.

The sunshine hue came to be her signature color, as she later accepted a proposal from Roberto Martinez during The Bachelorette season 6 finale in yet another yellow gown.

Fast forward six years, and the franchise came to know another fashion icon: JoJo Fletcher. The reality star, who has gone on to be a household name in Bachelor Nation, strutted out of the limo wearing a midi-length bondage dress, strappy nude heels and the ever-iconic unicorn head.

In her time on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, and her later reign as the season 12 Bachelorette, the real estate developer proved she’s basically a walking Pinterest style board.

Seriously, from plaid flannels and denim jumpsuits to floral dresses, Fletcher, who is currently partnering with DSW, can do no wrong in the fashion department.

More recently, fans got a glimpse at Tayshia Adams’ fashion, which is a mix of silky camis, floral dresses and chic athleisure. Of course, her style statements started when she stepped out of the limo to greet Colton Underwood, who has since come out as gay, during season 23 of The Bachelor.

For her grand entrance, the former phlebotomist looked sleek and sophisticated in a one-shoulder champagne gown. While she didn’t find love with Underwood, her “journey” took her to Palm Springs, where she greeted future fiancé Zac Clark in an olive green sequin gown with a halter neckline.

In honor of season 17 kicking off on June 7, keep scrolling to look back at every Bachelorette’s debut limo dress, from Trista Sutter to Katie Thurston.