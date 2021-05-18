Coming up roses! We’re still weeks away from Katie Thurston’s premiere of The Bachelorette, but it’s time to meet the men.

After releasing 34 potential suitors for the 30-year-old former bank marketing manager, ABC announced the official cast on Tuesday, May 18. The five men that didn’t make the cut are Bao, Dennis, James, Tanner and Viktor.

The network also released another promo for the upcoming premiere teasing the limo entrances, writing, “MEET. THE. MEN. #TheBachelorette.”

Katie commented, “My oh my 🔥 👀.”

In the trailer, the men were asked what they “noticed immediately about Katie,” who originally competed for Matt James’ heart on season 25 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year.

“She sticks up for what she believes in,” Justin, 26, replied.

Garrett, 29, noted that Katie “seems fun and bubbly,” while Christian, 26, added, “She really stands up for people.”

After David, 27, said that Katie is “authentic,” Greg, 27, noted that she’s “cute and funny.”

He added, “I think I’m funny and I think we could be funny together.”

The promo also teased a surprise contestant who shows up in a box. While the man’s name and job are listed as question marks, Bachelorette season 16 alum Blake Moynes was spotted on the New Mexico set during production in April.

Among the season 17 cast is 26-year-old pro football player Andrew S., the cousin of Bachelorette season 14 alum Clay Harbour.

“He’s hilarious. I just told him to be himself, make her laugh and just go out there and have fun,” Clay, who also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, told Us Weekly in March. “It’s a cool experience. And, you know, just try to be as open as possible because it’s such a fast process. You got to kind of wear your heart on your sleeve a little more than you would in the real world.”

Tuesday’s promo also included Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, who are filling in for Chris Harrison. The longtime host, 49, took a step back from the franchise in February after he came under fire for his defense of season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive past.

“I feel like there’s definitely some things that take place in the season that I don’t think have ever happened before,” Tayshia, 30, teased on her “Click Bait” podcast earlier this month. “I feel like everybody would have a difficult time … I think she tried her best.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through to meet Katie’s men: