Would Tyler Cameron or Clay Harbor Appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

Their journey to find love continues … off camera. Tyler Cameron and Clay Harbor revealed they have no desire to make an appearance on any Bachelor franchise series in the future.

“It’s been fun. I’ve had some great experiences, met a lot of good friends and, you know, I’m 34 now. … I’ve got a lot of other things that I’m working on,” Harbor said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 16, while promoting his and Cameron’s new partnership with Optimum Nutrition.

“Same thing,” the model, 28, said. “I want to focus on myself right now. You know, I did that. It was a great experience, but there’s things I want to accomplish now. … So I don’t think so.”

The pair would even turn down a trip to Paradise.

“I wouldn’t go back to Paradise … it’s not in the cards,” Harbor, who appeared on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, said.

“I live in paradise. Jupiter, Florida, is paradise. So, I’m good right here,” Cameron agreed.

Still, the pair remains tied to Bachelor Nation. Cameron is best friends with the most recent Bachelor, Matt James, and Harbor’s cousin will be competing on Katie Thurston’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

“He’s hilarious. I just told him to be himself, make her laugh and, you know, just go out there and have fun. It’s a cool experience. And just try to be as open as possible because it’s such a fast process,” Harbor said. “You have to kind of wear your heart on your sleeve a little more than you would in the real world.”

Both Bachelorette alums agree they want to keep their relationships low-key going forward. While Harbor is currently dating a bit, he’s mostly focused on his career.

The same goes for Cameron, though he won’t reveal if he’s seeing someone.

“I want to keep my dating life private,” the You Deserve Better author, who has recently been linked to model Camila Kendra, said. “I want to focus on my work place, and I have a lot of big projects I’m working on.”

The Florida native first entered the public eye in 2019 when he became a finalist on season 15 of The Bachelorette starring Hannah Brown. Though the pair didn’t end up together, they became close friends and the reality star wishes her well in her new relationship with model Adam Woolard.

“We all want happiness. You know what I mean? She seems happy. I see pictures of smiling. That’s what it’s all about,” Cameron said.