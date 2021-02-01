Speaking her mind! Katie Thurston‘s bold limo entrance quickly caught viewers’ attention during the season 25 premiere of The Bachelor — and she’s continued to make a strong impression on reality TV lovers each week.

The 30-year-old sparked controversy online when she whipped out her sparkly vibrator when she introduced herself to Matt James on night one of the ABC dating series. As the season has continued to progress, she’s been a strong advocate against bullying among her fellow contestants and has stood up against “Queen” Victoria Larson‘s bad behavior in the house. During a conversation with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in January, Katie opened up about her choice to shine a light on sex positivity and female empowerment with her Bachelor Nation debut.

“It was the perfect statement for 2020,” she joked of the meme-worthy moment. “It actually summarized me perfectly … and I could do nothing but be myself. I knew Matt is religious, I know I don’t know him personally, so I knew it could very well send me home night one. And I would have no regrets.”

The West Coast native isn’t afraid of being “daring and adventurous” and is looking for a partner who can match her energy. “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it,” her official cast bio states, adding that “her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship.”

While she knows how to have a good time, being on The Bachelor isn’t all fun and games for Katie. Fans saw her reach an emotional breakthrough with Sarah Trott, who eventually eliminated herself from the competition to go back to supporting her family as her dad’s struggle with ALS continues. Katie later stood up for the five new women thrown into the mix during the January 25 episode as the original contestants spread harmful rumors around the resort, telling Matt that some of the claims could seriously impact these women’s lives.

“I get it, we’re entitled to our feelings,” she told her fellow houseguests during a group date after the newcomers arrived. “But at the end of the day, they live with us and I would hate to be on their side of this [with] the continuous digs. At some point, we’ve gotta kind of get over it and welcome them into the house a little bit.”

Scroll down to learn more about the outspoken Bachelor contestant!