It’s safe to say Neil Lane was called to New Mexico. While Matt James opted not to propose during season 25 of The Bachelor, Katie Thurston made it clear with her men that she was looking for a commitment.

“I just know where I’m at in life, and it really shows how serious I am about falling in love and finding my person,” the 30-year-old ABC star exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Monday, June 7, premiere. “And if the thought of being engaged scares you, then you’re not ready to be with me.”

Bachelor Nation met Katie on Matt’s season earlier this year. While he met girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell on the show, he decided not to get down on one knee. When the 29-year-old former football player was recently asked what advice he would give Katie for her journey, he told E! News, “I should’ve [asked] Katie for advice! She’s incredible. She’s going to do so well, and I’m excited for her to have this space to find her person.”

Katie, meanwhile, laughed when Us informed her of Matt’s remarks before revealing the advice that she would tell Matt and any other future leads in the franchise.

“I would say to let go of control. That was something I struggled with as well,” she told Us. “And while I don’t fully know how his time went, you know, when I wasn’t around him, I know that’s something that I was told by Tayshia [Adams]. … I think it’s the biggest thing when you go through this — let go of control, surrender to the process and trust that everything works out the way it’s supposed to.”

While Tayshia, who met fiancé Zac Clark on season 16 of the show, told Katie to trust the process, fellow cohost Kaitlyn Bristowe offered different wisdom.

“They gave me different advice, but, [both pieces of advice] stand out. Kaitlyn said, ‘Don’t fall in love with one person on the first night, be open,’” Katie told Us about the former Bachelorettes, who stepped in amid Chris Harrison’s absence.

The two women also talked Katie down when she nearly quit the show, which was teased in the trailer for the season.

“At that moment, I was at my lowest and really wanted to leave,” she told Us. “And if it wasn’t for the amazing women who have been Bachelorettes before helping me navigate that, I probably would have. And so, I’m so thankful for all of them.”

In the end, the former banking manager stuck around and teased she’s “happy” post-show.

“I’ve come to learn that everything happens for a reason,” she told Us. “And that being said, I am happy, yes.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.