A new kind of season! Katie Thurston is searching for The One on season 17 of The Bachelorette.

Making her debut on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, the Washington native turned heads when she arrived at the Nemacolin Resort with a vibrator in hand. While she didn’t find lasting love in James, she’s eager to kick off the next journey.

“Right now, I’m trying on so many dresses and outfits,” the bank marketing manager said on Good Morning America in March after it was announced that she will be the next Bachelorette. “This is a modern-day Cinderella [story] for me. … I know nothing about the men yet. I don’t know what they look like. I don’t even know how many men there are here.”

This season will look a bit different, as longtime host Chris Harrison chose to step aside following his controversial comments about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, which he later apologized for. Instead, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will step in.

“The way that it’s been presented on the set is that Tayshia and Kaitlyn are not replacing Chris. They aren’t even referred to as hosts. It was made perfectly clear by the producers that they are not replacing him. They were brought in at the last moment,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “Their role is more experienced girlfriends to Katie and experienced contestants to the guys. They act professional, they’re on time and are helping the franchise as much as they can in this funky situation.”

Scroll through the gallery below for everything we know about season 17 of The Bachelorette: