A Bachelorette never reveals her secrets! Katie Thurston is keeping her relationship status highly under wraps while joking about people’s investment in her love life.

“My family searching for a ring,” Katie, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 29, alongside a video of her pretending to search the skies while showing off her ringless finger. She also added the song “All Downhill From Here” by New Found Glory to the clip, specifically the lyrics, “You’re hiding something / It’s burning through your eyes.”

Filming for Katie’s season of the show began in March and “went great,” according to a source.

“Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing,” the insider told Us Weekly exclusively.

After wrapping the ABC dating series ahead of schedule, the Washington native headed out on a camping trip on Thursday. Since she took a social media hiatus while filming the show, fans were excited to see the Bachelor season 25 alum back online.

“Definitely not in [New Mexico] anymore,” she wrote as she drove alongside the mountains. She shared a clip of a beer by the fire to her Instagram Story, as well as a snap of herself wearing a bikini at a lake which she titled “cabin fever.”

The reality star’s fellow Bachelor Nation members were quick to share their support for their friend.

“I should’ve applied for the Bachelorette damn,” Kit Keenan, who also appeared on Season 25, commented. “Marry me?” Sarah Coffin wrote, to which Katie replied, “Ask me again after my season finale.”

In the few days since she’s been home from the show, Katie has done her fair share of teasing her relationship status.

“Can’t start a healthy relationship without being healthy.❤️,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 28. “Got my vaccine today! #covidvacccine.”

Katie’s former flame, season 25 Bachelor Matt James, noted that he thinks the social media personality will be “one of the best” to ever take on the role of Bachelorette.

“It’s not going to be a surprise to me as we watch everyone across the country fall in love with her,” the Wake Forest alum, 29, told E! News on Wednesday. “She’s incredible. She’s going to do so well, and I’m excited for her to have this space to find her person.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET.