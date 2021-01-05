New year, new flame? Tyler Cameron may be off the market, thanks to model Camila Kendra.

In photos posted by E! News on Tuesday, January 5, the former Bachelorette contestant, 27, was seen unloading a vehicle with Kendra, 24, in New York City. The pair were both dressed casually while wearing protective face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the holidays, they reportedly drove up from his native Florida together following romance rumors that surfaced early last month.

Just before stepping out with Kendra for the first time, Cameron was rumored to be linked to model Elizabeth Turner.

Early last month, Cameron revealed that he sends flirty DMs to girls he’s interested in via Instagram. “I shoot my shot,” he said on Whitney Port’s “With Whit” podcast. “A lot of shots don’t get made, but my dad always told me, ‘You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take,’ so I’m gonna shoot. Some of them don’t hit, some do, and it is what it is.”

Cameron’s dating life made headlines after he competed for Hannah Brown‘s heart on The Bachelorette in 2019. He ended as the runner-up, but the former beauty queen, 26, asked him out after calling off her engagement to Jed Wyatt.

After his night out with Brown, the general contractor went on to briefly date Gigi Hadid. Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s breakup in October 2019, and the 25-year-old supermodel later reunited with off-and-on beau Zayn Malik, with whom she welcomed a child in September 2020.

Cameron reconnected with Brown at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. The former flames sparked dating rumors as they quarantined together alongside his brother, Ryan Cameron, and many of his pals, including new Bachelor star Matt James.

The model told Us in May that he has developed “a great friendship” with Brown. “We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy,” he said at the time. “It was nice to kind of put our past behind us and be able to have that friendship again. It’s a very, very nice thing to have.”

The Dancing With the Stars champion, for her part, teased her new beau late last month. While participating in an Instagram Stories challenge where she was asked to share a pic from her “last date,” she responded by posting a selfie with the mystery man’s face covered with an emoji.