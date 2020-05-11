In a good place! Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown’s friendship is solid after letting go of their past drama.

“We have a great friendship,” Cameron, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, May 8, while promoting his new Quibi show, Barkitecture. “We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy.”

The two first met on season 15 of The Bachelorette and Cameron came in second place behind Jed Wyatt. Brown, 25 dumped the musician, also 25, after the season wrapped and had a brief fling with Cameron. Now, their relationship is platonic.

“It was nice to kind of put our past behind us and be able to have that friendship again,” Cameron told Us. “It’s a very, very nice thing to have.”

Brown and Cameron further cemented their bond while quarantining together in March — they are now in their respective home states — as a part of Cameron’s “quarantine crew.”

“We’ve had a lot of fun,” the model revealed about his crew. “We’ve been trying to create ways to try and be a pleasant distraction from what all that we’re going through right now. And, maybe for a minute of your day, we can put a smile on your face and that’s all we’re going for.”

After returning home to Alabama in April, Brown shut down rumors that the two pals were romantically involved.

“A lot of my friends have babies and they are the best moms, but I couldn’t imagine it. I’m not ready for that just yet,” the former pageant queen told her fans during a live Q&A on April 14. “I mean, I could be — if something happened, I could be. But I’m still trying to figure out my life.”

She added: “Also, you have to have a significant other for that. And I don’t, so.”

Cameron, on the other hand, has been focused on his latest TV project as the cohost of Quibi’s Barkitecture with Delia Kenza.

In the show, the TV personality went back to his carpenter roots to help build extravagant dog houses for celebrities in Los Angeles.

“Dogs mean so much to us and so much to these people that we worked with,” Cameron told Us. “It was so cool to give back to the dogs and build these extravagant houses and, I mean they’re just so over the top, but it’s so much fun.”

Barkitecture debuts on Quibi on May 11.