Shade alert! Bachelor Nation was just as excited as we were for the franchise’s return on Monday, April 13, as many members live-tweeted the premiere of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.

“They should give Jed producer credits because he is definitely the creative idea for this show,” Tyler Cameron tweeted at the beginning of the show. The model, 27, then shared a photo of Trevor Holmes, a contestant on this season, playing his guitar.

“We’ve seen how this whole look turns out already,” he tweeted, comparing him to Jed Wyatt, who won Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. Both men are aspiring country singers and wore a very similar brown jacket with sherpa lining. Wyatt and Brown, 25, broke up after the season wrapped when she found out he had a girlfriend back home before filming season 15.

“Jamie obviously didn’t watch the bachelorette and doesn’t understand what comes with that jacket,” the model also tweeted. Wyatt, in turn, reacted with a GIF. He also proved that he also saw the similarities.

“Something about this new show feels familiar,” the Tennessee native, 26, wrote. “Maybe it’s Trevor’s jacket, maybe it’s all the guitars. Stay tuned.”

Wyatt shared on Instagram that he was watching the premiere with his girlfriend. “V glad to not be back in that mansion. But will continue listening to my heart,” he posted on his Instagram Story, before zooming in on Holmes, 29, on his TV. “@Trevorholmes86 love the jacket.”

The former Bachelorette also watched the episode and shared her reaction on social media. “I’m triggered by this whole thing,” she wrote with a GIF of herself getting mad at Wyatt during their season.

Chris Harrison responded, retweeting her message and adding, “Understandably so my friend.”

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.